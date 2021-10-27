AEW star Tay Conti recently spoke with Bell To Belles about all things pro-wrestling, including how at home the current number one contender feels in the promotion, and her thoughts on the ongoing TBS title tournament, a championship she believes the AEW women’s division have earned. Highlights from the interview are below.

How she really feels like she belongs to AEW:

I promise you, I have never been more happy in my life. I’m really happy right now. I love my job, I love my co-workers, my boss is the best boss ever and I’m not kissing butt because if you guys know me, everybody knows I’m not that type, I’m really honest and then I just do my job and I go home but like I feel really, really, really happy in AEW. All the stuff, like everybody, they’re super nice, the lawyers. It’s a family pretty much. I’m not kidding. It’s like, ‘Damn, okay.’ I feel happy here, I feel like I belong here.

Says Serena Deeb helped her a great deal, and discusses the TBS women’s title tournament:

But honestly, I’m super happy. It’s more opportunity for the whole roster [TBS Title tournament] and I do really feel like we deserve it because the entire roster is like, we’re working so hard. You know, we’re going together, really to make things better and I think it’s translating really well with Dustin [Rhodes] helping, Serena [Deeb] helping. I love Serena. She’s one of my biggest examples in the ring and outside the ring. I’m so glad that we’re working together again. Her psychology, her experience, everything is so good and I’m so grateful because I always go to her like, ‘Hey, what do you think about this? Can you watch my match? Can you give me feedback?’ And she’s always so available so she helps a lot and I’m grateful for it. I feel like the entire roster is like we’re doing better, way better. We deserve and we’re getting the opportunity. So everything’s working well so this title came like in a perfect moment. Of course, I want the gold, you know? I’m going for it and I’m also going for Britt Baker because I never wrestled her and yeah, I’m ready to kick her tail so…

