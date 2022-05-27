Pro-wrestling star and current AAA Reina De Reinas champion Taya Valkyrie recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss her upcoming debut at the NWA Alwayz Ready pay-per-view, as well as why her current championship reign is very important to her. Highlights from the interview are below.

Say she’s very excited for her NWA debut:

I’m very excited [to debut for the NWA]. It’s just one more other place I get to go and work and do what I do, do what La Wera Loca does best and I’m gonna be looking at Kamille for the NWA Women’s Championship down the road. I’m coming in guns a-blazing and I know that there are a lot of people in the NWA right now, women’s division that I have not faced before so there’s gonna be a lot of possibilities for first time matchups and yeah, it’s gonna be really, really fun so if you’re in Knoxville on June 11th, please come see me.

On her fourth reign as AAA Reina de Reinas champion and why it is so important:

I mean, I’ve had a 12-year relationship basically with that championship [AAA Reina de Reinas Title], having worked in AAA for over a decade on and off. First winning it, you know, in 2017 I think it was. It’s now my fourth title reign. I am tied with Faby Apache for the most title reigns. A girl from Canada doing that is crazy. I’ve just like — the Reina de Reinas Championship has been there for me through so many stages of my career and I was just so happy to be able to, you know, win her back and now be representing lucha libre on a worldwide stage. I plan on defending this championship all over the world. I did defend it in Canada last weekend. It’s really important to me. It holds a lot of history, a lot, and a lot of history with amazing luchadoras that came before me and I’m just happy and proud to be representing that again and to be, you know, taking it everywhere and giving it the spotlight it deserves and it’s a part of my story and it’s really cool that this next chapter starts with her as well.

