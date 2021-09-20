During his appearance on the ROH Strong Podcast, Taylor Rust, formerly Tyler Rust of NXT, spoke on how he almost quit the business in 2012 after he wasn’t signed following a WWE tryout. Here’s what he had to say:

Life became wrestling and working a full-time job at the Animal Shelter. I did that routine for six years straight. Every year, I wanted to see if it would be my last year, if something would take off. I had the option to get a big promotion at the Animal Shelter and I wasn’t sure because it meant having to quit wrestling. Going into 2019, I thought about it, and if life was leading me in that direction, I was going to take it. I did the (job) interview and was getting ready to walk out of pro wrestling. I think I’m done and the job is mine. I get told the next day I didn’t get the job. I was shocked. Everyone at the Animal Shelter was like, ‘What do you mean?’ When that happened, it lit a fire in me with wrestling. I got mad. I almost quit for this job and the job didn’t give me the promotion. It was the push I needed to switch gears. I said I was going to do everything I could to get signed within a year. That’s what pushed me.

Credit: ROH Strong Podcast. H/T 411Mania.