On the latest edition of her Wilde On podcast pro-wrestling star Taylor Wilde spoke about her goal of returning to IMPACT, and how she was offered a part by VICE to appear as the Ultimate Warrior’s wife for season three of Dark Side of the Ring, an opportunity she reveals she turned down. Highlights are below.

How she got the opportunity to play the Ultimate Warrior’s wife in the reenactments for Dark Side of the Ring:

Like anything in life, you can have multiple opportunities show up at the same time after long periods of stagnation. While I was waiting for my visa to get approved, I got the opportunity from VICE TV and Dark Side of the Ring to play the wife, Shari Tyree, of the Ultimate Warrior.

Says her ultimate goal was to return to IMPACT:

The focus of that documentary is the story told from her perspective because she is the surviving member of the two as he passed away. That would have been an incredible opportunity, but it wasn’t my goal. My goal was to wrestle again for IMPACT Wrestling.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)