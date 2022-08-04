On last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite Taz provided an update on his Team Taz faction following HOOK winning the FTW championship and Powerhouse Hobbs turning on Ricky Starks from one week ago.

The ECW legend addressed the changes from the commentary table, stating that he has not been clued in on what the group has been doing, and because of that, has officially disbanded the group. He later took to Twitter to provide further closure. He writes, “Thank you to all of you who supported Team Taz throughout our journey as a cohesive unit. Had to give closure for the AEW audience. All 3 men were informed this was going to happen tonight. I truly feel, HOOK, Hobbs & Starks will all flourish in their own way going forward. FTW.”

See the full video address, as well as Taz’s follow up tweet, below.

Team Taz is officially dead #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/77rGak8He0 — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) August 4, 2022