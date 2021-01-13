During her appearance on WINCLY, Teal Piper discussed how she became friends with Ronda Rousey. Here’s what she had to say:

Yeah, that’s obviously how I came in contact with her. I was out in LA with him. She had moved out to LA. We started just talking after my knee was recovering. She had gone through many ACL knee surgeries, so she was discussing working on other things during my healing process. We were just wanting all to get in the ring get some dust off of us and train, so we found the one ring in LA that we could find. You gotta keep at it.

