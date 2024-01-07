Ted Dibiase recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Everybody’s Got a Pod.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about Dean Malenko’s in-ring workrate. Here are the highlights:

On Dean Malenko:

“I love Dean. I know he’s had his health issues and I pray for him and hope that he’s, you know, as good as he can be. I just hate to see something happen. Like, what happened to him, happened to a guy who had that much talent and capability. He did go on to be a producer. And, I had a conversation with him one time, and I said, ‘God bless you for doing what you’re doing.’ I said, ‘I couldn’t do it.'”

On Malenko being a great technician:

“Dean knew that he knew. And of course, again, here’s a guy who came from a wrestling background who understood his role. You know, if I’m going to be successful, then I’m going to have to impress people with the moves and like, you get the people to go, ‘oh, wow, did you see him do that? Wow. Unbelievable.'”

