Ted Dibiase recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Everybody’s Got a Pod. Here are the highlights:

On what he thinks made Sting connect with fans:

“You know, it’s hard to say. I mean, he’s just one of those guys that he got over. And he stayed over, and he knew how to and he knew how to position himself. And stay in a place where he wouldn’t be hurt. I guess. He became an iconic figure because, again, he was with WCW all the way. Steve and I together. We went to a lot of ministry things together.”

On Roddy Piper joining WCW at Halloween Havoc:

“Oh, yeah. I mean, it was a shot in the arm, for sure. Everything I just said is pretty much the truth. And, personally, I love that guy. I had a good time with him, and he was. Here’s a guy who was just. As a matter of fact, he and I were at Madison Square Garden at the same time. This is the first time I ever thought it was…It wasn’t the first time I wrestled in the garden. I think it was going to be my last match in the garden. As I was leaving there the first time when Vince Senior was still alive. 1979, that’s the first time I saw Roddy.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Everybody’s Got a Pod with an h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.