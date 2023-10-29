Arn Anderson gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest ARN show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about and more whether he thought Mick Foley’s hardcore style would be successful.

“I thought he was going to be crippled the very next match. If he wasn’t tonight, it has to be the next time he goes to the ring. You know, because just that was all I could see is because he would go over and above in those days if you took something off of the apron and. You know, you hit that cement floor. It doesn’t give, it does not give. And he would just put himself through all kinds of just god awful, god awful bumps that if you wrestled and you knew what was happening and you didn’t feel compassion for the guy because you saw that. Man, this guy’s going to be crippled one day. And if you see him walking around now, he pretty much is. But he’s still out there smiling. He’s still giving everything he has for the business.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit the ARN with an h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.