The action continued after the TNT cameras stopped rolling on Saturday night.

MJF cut a promo after successfully defending his AEW World Championship against Kenny Omega in a Match of the Year contender in the main event of this week’s AEW Collision.

“Without Kenny Omega, without The [Young] Bucks, without Cody Rhodes, and without Tony Khan, he might be a f***** mark but he is a visionary, All Elite Wrestling does not exist,” MJF said. “Therefore, your world champion, Maxwell Jacob Friedman does not exist.”

Friedman continued, “I still don’t know what I’m gonna do for the bidding war of 2024. But what I do know is that when I get the opportunity to wrestle the Best Bout Machine Kenny Omega, it tends to sway my opinion a little bit.”

Check out the post-show promo from MJF below.