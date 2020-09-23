IMPACT star Tenille Dashwood recently spoke with Fightful to talk all things pro-wrestling, including how the company makes her feel valued and appreciated unlike others have in the past. During the interview she also reveals that she’s signed with IMPACT exclusively, though states that she still works for herself.

I definitely explored my options and didn’t rush into anything. But, I will say that IMPACT! made it known to me how important they saw me. It’s nice to be valued and appreciated and the conversations, the people, the atmosphere is all in line with what I’m all about. Like you said, I have been to basically every major company, as far as some people are concerned. So, I have been around, I have experienced a lot. I’m very happy with where I am right now and where things are going because this company values their wrestlers and, I was saying before, it kind of ties back in. Having input and knowing you have a direction and that things are going to keep going, getting better. They don’t just blow off all of a sudden. It’s just completely different. I’ve had years and years of cool experiences and things that got me to where I am today, forever grateful, but IMPACT! is perfect for me right now.

I’m signed with them exclusively. I work for me, basically. So, like I said, it’s perfect for me right now. As long as I’m enjoying things and doing big things, then I’m good to stay.