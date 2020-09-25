The lawsuit between Anthem Entertainment and WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett has taken another interesting turn.

According to PW Insider, on September 22nd the United States District Court of The Middle District of Tennessee implored both parties to have a private sit-down meeting and negotiate a settlement, as the court will not be able to reschedule their canceled hearing due to the recent death of U.S. District judge Pamela reeves, which caused the courtrooms to shutdown for several weeks out of respect for her passing. The case has also been delayed on multiple occasions because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Jarrett filed the lawsuit against Anthem (parent of IMPACT) back in 2018 shortly after his release from IMPACT. It was for copyright infringement over the rights to Jarrett’s Global Force Wrestling, which Anthem had used footage of without Jarrett’s permission.

Stay tuned.