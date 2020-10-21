WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk officially joined Twitter back in August and today he issued a video message to those posing as him on social media.

“Look, I am Terry Funk, and I am on Twitter. And I am I, and you are you. I don’t want any impersonators,” the pro wrestling legend said in the video seen below.

The account notes that it is maintained by Flannelgraph Records, and that all tweets from Funk are dictated via telephone.

Mr. Funk has a message for anyone pretending to be him on Twitter! pic.twitter.com/emIBzugxDA — Terry Funk (@TheDirtyFunker) October 21, 2020

