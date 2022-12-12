During a virtual signing with Captain’s Corner, former Impact World Champion Tessa Blanchard named several stars she wants to face.

Blanchard noted that AEW’s Red Velvet had impressed her recently. She also named WWE’s Natalya and Charlotte Flair:

“People ask me this all the time. There are some people I would like to wrestle. Most of them are in different companies right now. One of them is Red Velvet. I’ve watched a little bit of her work and I think that she is pretty solid so I would love to work with her. Last night, I saw some girls working and I got to work with The Renegade Twins a little bit and they impressed me a lot and just speaking to them outside of the ring, in the locker room and stuff, I really was impressed by who they are as people. Natalya is one that I would love to do. Neidhart versus Blanchard, I think that would be badass. Charlotte Flair versus Blanchard. There’s a lot of people on my list, a lot of talent that I’d love to have matches with.”

The daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Tully Blanchard returned to the ring earlier this year at the July 16 Hurricane Pro Wrestling event.

Transcription via POST Wrestling.