Former Impact World Champion Tessa Blanchard and her husband Daga are reportedly headed to AEW.

It was reported today by SEScoops that Blanchard and Daga have been negotiating with AEW for more than a month. One source close to the situation claimed that it’s “all but a formality” until they are signed.

Blanchard, considered one of the top female wrestlers in the business with her share of controversies, has been rumored for a return to action in a top company for a few months now. Her father, WWE Hall of Famer Tully Blanchard, currently works for AEW as a member of The Pinnacle.

Daga has been wrestling for AAA in Mexico, and just vacated the AAA Latin American Title this past week. This new report on Daga and Tessa going to AEW comes on the same day that the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported how Daga is said to be close to signing a deal with a promotion in the United States. He is reportedly getting residency in the United States and part of that process is living here for 6 months without traveling to Mexico. AAA reportedly believes Daga will continue working with them when he’s able to return to the country, but not for a while.

Blanchard has been away from pro wrestling for the most part since finishing up with Impact last summer, leaving the promotion as World Champion as her contract was terminated days before it was set to expire. It was reported in December that she was still celebrating her marriage to Daga, and had not decided on her future in the business.

There’s no word on when we might see Tessa and Daga in AEW, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned for more.

