WWE has announced that next Friday’s SmackDown on FOX will be a special “Go Back” edition of the show.

There’s no word yet on what they have planned, but this looks to be some sort of throwback version of the show, as seen in the new promo seen below.

WWE has announced a WrestleMania 37 rematch for next Friday – Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins.

Tonight’s SmackDown saw Rollins issue a challenge to Cesaro, which was later accepted. WrestleMania 37 saw Cesaro defeat Rollins in singles action.

Stay tuned for more on next week’s “Go Back” edition of SmackDown. Below is the promo for the show:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.