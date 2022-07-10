Tetsuya Naito spoke to Tokyo Sports, and during it, he gave his thoughts on the presentation by Bushiroad CEO Takaaki Kidani.

Kidani shared his thoughts about the New Japan product from a ‘fan’s perspective’ at the end of his speech. He thinks some of what is being presented is old-fashioned and slow. He doesn’t think the company should be satisfied with where they are and would like a change of pace. He also criticized the Young Lion system.

Naito said, “Regardless of if what I say is good or bad, the fact that you have so many questions makes me think that you are thinking about New Japan and professional wrestling. But wasn’t [the Business Strategy Presentation] an opportunity for you [Takaaki Kidani], as a manager, to present your strategy to the audience? If you were going to criticize your own people, I would have preferred you to do it in the conference room. You are the biggest person in this company, aren’t you? If New Japan is old, slow and hard, don’t you think you are partly responsible for that? That makes it sound like if performance improves, it’s to Bushiroad’s credit and if it deteriorates, it’s our fault.”

H/T to POSTWrestling for the transcription