WWE and A&E announced earlier this month that the series titled ‘Biography: WWE Legends’ will begin airing in July.

The Bella Twins (Nikki & Brie Bella) will be some of the wrestlers covered on the show. The WWE Hall Of Famers spoke about it on their podcast.

Nikki: Now we finally get to talk about it.

Brie: Our A&E documentary?

Nikki: That’s right.

Brie: Yeah, I’m super excited. You know, when they asked to do a documentary on us, you sometimes think to yourself like, gosh, I have the memoir out, I’ve been on reality television, we have a podcast, a YouTube channel. You’re like, what else can you talk about? But then, when they broke it down to us, what WWE and A&E want to showcase, I was like, you know what? That side of us hasn’t been shown. So I’m really excited for people to tune in and gosh, we’re with great, amazing legends; Undertaker, Goldberg.

Nikki: I mean, this season is amazing.

Brie: The season that we’re on, also, The Undertaker will be on there, Goldberg, Lex Luger, Edge, Kurt Angle, Rey Mysterio and D-Generation X.

Nikki: I mean, iconic, iconic, iconic. It is a massively iconic season. Just like when we were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, I mean absolutely incredible. All this talent, just icons, all these men. Brie, we’re amongst a lot of amazing men, I like it.

Brie: It’s been the story of our lives but, I love it so I’m excited for everyone to watch. It’s fun that you get this-this summer.

Nikki: There’s little parts that I got really emotional so I’m gonna be — it’s like when you live back in reality, right? When we know those emotional parts are coming up and you’re like, oh my gosh, I don’t wanna see myself go through that again but, that’s okay. So, we’re gonna have some laughs and tears and inspiration.