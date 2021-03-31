On the latest edition of their Bellas Podcast former WWE superstars Nikki and Brie Bella spoke about their Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which was taped this year due to COVID-19, and how they were only given a few short minutes to deliver their speech after preparing a 15-minute version. Highlights are below.

Brie Bella says she and Nikki prepared a 15 minute speech but were only give five minutes:

“We had a speech written, but then we realized it was too long because we’re only allowed to do our speech for three to five minutes. We wrote a 15-minute speech because usually, they are like ’10 to 15 minutes,’ then we found out they were like, ‘No, it has to be three to five minutes.’ To do your Hall of Fame speech and take out that much stuff is really hard. We’re wondering like, ‘How do we condense this. What’s important? We want to thank all these people and tell stories.’”

Nikki adds that most of their speech was thanking fans and the women that got them there:

“We’ve always been grateful women and that’s where it’s difficult. The majority of our speech is thanking people and they’re like, ‘Talk more about yourself.’ We’ve already proven ourselves as Hall of Famers. It’s almost like winning an Oscar. You’re thanking the people who helped you get there.”

