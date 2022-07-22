WWE Hall of Famers Nikki and Brie Bella recently spoke with TV Insider about a wide range of topics, including their thoughts on the Total Divas series and whether they believe there is any magic left in the long-running reality program, one that they appeared on for years. Highlights from the interview are below.

Nikki believes Total Divas can strike gold again with the right stars involved:

“It doesn’t get enough credit. I believe it was also a reason why we had more girls showing up. Here were these reality fans that believed in us and our stories inside and outside the ring. They wanted to come to watch it live and grew into fans. It changed the game so much for us. It made people believe in women’s wrestling. I do hope it does come back down the line, being an executive producer. I’ve always had such strong opinions about it. I do hope it comes back because we have so many interesting and amazing women….I think we can make more magic happen with Total Divas, but it has to be the right people behind it. We started to go in a direction where it became more to do with bad girls’ club drama. It’s why we walked away. I was like, ‘That’s not what these women are about. That’s not why people want to watch. They want to watch because after they wanted that hour of TV they felt something. They felt belief, empowerment, strength, inspiration.’ I think we can get back to that.”

Brie names Becky Lynch as someone she would like to see on the show:

“It would be awesome to see a Becky Lynch on there. Does she cry after a match? Does she kiss her daughter before she comes out? I think if viewers saw the same moments you saw on Total Divas, you would connect to them in a different way and in a bigger light. I think it would make stars, too.”