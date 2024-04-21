The Blade is on the sidelines.

The longtime AEW wrestler took to social media on Saturday to update his fans on his status.

In a post shared via his official Instagram page, The Blade revealed that he hasn’t appeared on AEW programming since January 10, 2024 due to injuries he took time off to deal with.

“Hello Instagram My apologies, it’s been awhile,” he wrote. “I’m currently off the road nursing a lower back injury. 2 bulging discs, L2 L3 and L4 L5. Plus two ruptured discs, L3 L4 and L5 S1.”

He continued, “I’d like to thank @aew and @tonyrkhan for giving me this time off to heal. Plus, I’ve got the Buffalo,NY magic man pictured with me here, @anthony.albano.dpt . Time off can be a rough place for athletes mentally. Anthony’s physical therapy is helping me stay on track and I can’t sing praises high enough about the sweet science behind his training. I’m not sure where this journey I’m on is gonna lead. But, I have a lot of options and a great team around me and that’s a beautiful thing. Love ya everybody.”