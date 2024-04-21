“The Scottish Warrior” can’t help himself.

If he checks in on social media, CM Punk is getting jabbed at.

Period.

Drew McIntyre proved this to be true once again when surfacing on social media on Saturday afternoon.

In a video released via his TikTok page, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion showed off his arm sleeve and confirmed reports that he is working through a “badly hyperextended elbow” during the ongoing WWE European Tour, where he has been working matches against “Main Event” Jey Uso.

“The internet is telling the truth,” he said. “I’ve said it in interviews already.”

He continued, “I am hurt, but I keep pushing through because I’m not a pathetic coward little bitch like CM Punk.”

It is unknown if McIntyre will miss television time with the injury.