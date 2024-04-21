– Mike Santana is the realest. He said as much in much more colorful language during a digital exclusive segment released after his surprise return to TNA Wrestling at the TNA Rebellion 2024 pay-per-view on Saturday night. He stated the following:

“On August 23, I made my way back into professional wrestling after digging myself out of a hole for 14 months. I had my very first match in front of 80,000+ people. I have not f*cking stopped since. Top of the indies, bottom of the indies. Come from Japan, come from Mexico, Canada, the UK, it doesn’t matter. One by one, you’ve all fallen to the nastiest ever. The best part about it is that I’ve done it all on my terms. I took my career in my hands, like a man. Look at me now, back home, back in TNA, and I just put down a former world champion and one of the best this company has to offer. One of the best. What bigger statement do I need to make? I’m here for the top spot. So, everybody watching, everybody that’s sitting high in their tree, everybody that’s sitting comfortably, take a look at me. I’m gonna be real, I’m gonna say it to you now so that there’s no ‘He said, she said.’ There’s no bullsh*t that needs to be spewed, you heard it from the source himself. I’m coming for your f*cking spots. I’m coming for your spots. Feast your eyes, you just witnessed the return of the motherf*cking realest.”

– Also coming out of the PPV from last night is a digital exclusive where Gia Miller announces per the latest TNA medical report that Eric Young, Josh Alexander, Hammerstone and Brian Myers are not medically cleared following the show. Young suffered a severe ear laceration, Myers suffered a shoulder injury and will be undergoing a MRI.