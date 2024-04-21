In addition to multiple wrestlers suffering injuries at TNA Rebellion 2024 on Saturday night, a wrestler was injured during the AEW double-header last night.

Yuka Sakazaki reportedly suffered an injury during her match at the special live “4/20” episode of AEW Rampage on Saturday night, April 20, 2024, from the Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, Illinois.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com is reporting that Sakazaki suffered a legitimate leg injury during her bout with Emi Sakura after she attempted a springboard move on the top-rope, but tumbled awkwardly to the floor at ringside.

“Yuka Sakazaki’s leg injury in her bout last night in Peoria, Ill. with Emi Sakura was legit,” Meltzer stated. “As of this morning, the exact injury and its ramifications weren’t clear.”

He added, “She gutted her way through the match but the injury did change things.”

Sakazaki would go on to win the match with a super-plex for the pin fall victory.

