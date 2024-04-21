Matt Hardy is a free agent, but what is going on with his brother?

Following Matt Hardy’s surprise return at the TNA Rebellion 2024 pay-per-view on Saturday night, he confirmed his free agent status is still in tact.

On Sunday, Fightful Select released an update on the AEW contract status of Jeff Hardy.

According to the report, the AEW contract of “The Charismatic Enigma” is up “much sooner than expected.”

When Hardy signed with AEW a couple of years ago, it was done in a way that he and his brother Matt Hardy’s deals matched up. While that is not exactly the case, it is not far off, either.

Matt’s deal actually expired in March, but was extended a couple of weeks past WrestleMania weekend. Jeff’s deal was believed to have been extended into 2025, but as of late-March, that was not the case. His was scheduled to expire in the Spring, although AEW could likely still extend the deal.

We will keep you posted.