Some spoilers and backstage news have surfaced regarding tonight’s AEW Dynasty 2024 pay-per-view in St. Louis, MO.

Ahead of the show, Fightful Select are reporting the following items:

* Adam Cole is in town and is expected to appear in some form or fashion on the show.

* AEW has creative set for a number of top talents in the company for months in advance.

* At least one elaborate special ring entrance is planned for tonight.

* Other venues were considered for tonight, but ultimately AEW went with Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, MO.

