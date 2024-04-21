Is it the best AEW PPV ever… on paper? Maybe.

Will Ospreay vs. Bryan Danielson

Trios Match: Adam Copeland, Eddie Kingston, & Mark Briscoe vs. The House of Black

AEW TBS Championship: Julia Hart (c) vs. Willow Nightingale

AEW Continental Crown: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Pac

AEW World Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: The Young Bucks vs. FTR

AEW International Championship: Roderick Strong (c) vs. Kyle O’Reilly

AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Thunder Rosa

AEW World Heavyweight Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Swerve Strickland

AEW Dynasty 2024

Live from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri! Taz, Excalibur, and Good Old Jim Ross are on the call to start tonight!

Match #1. AEW Continental Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Pac

Renee gives us a rundown of each wrestler as they make their way down the ramp, in a nice touch. “Holy S” chants ring throughout the arena before we even start the match. Early hurricanrana by Pac and a twisting plancha to the outside. Pac sends Okada into the barricade on the outside now, focusing on the right shoulder of Okada, aka the Rainmaker arm. Avalanche brainbuster by Pac gets a two count. Head kick from the apron by Pac as he climbs up top, but Okada sends him bouncing off the apron and to the floor with a big dropkick. Okada sends Pac into the guardrail now, a receipt from earlier. Snap mare and a single leg low dropkick by Okada. Pac tries to fire back with forearms but gets sent to the apron before flipping back in and eating a dropkick in the face. To the outside now and Okada drapes Pac over the guardrail, grabs a front headlock, and DDT’s Pac on the floor! Okada rolls back inside and tries to settle for the count out, but Pac is in by 9. DDT inside the ring by Okada! Two count. Pac backflips out of a back suplex attempt and sends Okada to the floor. Pac heads to the apron and drills Okada with a springboard moonsault off the top! Okada is barely able to get back inside the ring by the 9 count. Flying elbow by Pac takes down Okada followed by a shotgun dropkick from the top! Okada with a German suplex but Pac lands on his feet and returns the favor with a German suplex of his own but Okada rolls through and sends Pac FLYING into the corner with a shotgun dropkick! Air Raid Crash neckbreaker by Okada. Two count. Diving elbow drop off the top by Okada. Okada does the Rainmaker pose but instead, flips off the camera. Hilarious. Pac cradles him for a 2.99! Running back elbow in the corner by Okada. Superkick by Pac as the entire arena chants “Eff Okada”! Lariat by Pac. Deadlift German suplex with a bridge by Pac… one, two, no! Pac heads up top for the Black arrow but Okada moves and Pac lands HARD! Tombstone by Okada. Waistlock by Okada but Pac rolls him up out of a Rainmaker attempt! Two count. Victory roll by Pac for two. Pac jumps the back of Okada and locks in the Brutalizer! Okada goes to the eyes of Pac behind the referee’s back. Okada wants another tombstone but Pac reverses into a tombstone of his own! Pac heads up top but Okada grabs the leg of referee Paul Turner. Pac jumps down and boots Okada in the face before heading back up top. Black Arrow by Pac but Okada gets the knees up! Rainmaker! One, two, three!

Winner and STILL AEW Continental Champion: Kazuchida Okada

Rating: ****1/2. That might be high, but damnit I loved this match. Okada and Pac working a deliberate pace, Pac looking fantastic and Okada being a dastardly bad guy. What an opening match tonight that should set the tone for what’s ahead.

Match #2. Trios Match: House of Black vs. Eddie Kingston, Mark Briscoe, & Adam Copeland

Shoulder blocks by Briscoe to Black but Black responds with an arm drag. Matthews with a tag and a double stomp to the exposed arm of Briscoe. Quick tags on both sides as Kingston and King are in now and trading chops. Kingston drops the straps and they’re trading leather. King misses an elbow drop and Kingston delivers kicks to the back and chops to the chest. Ghetto Blaster by Kingston and machine gun chops in the corner. King reverses an Irish whip with one of his own, right into a Bossman Slam. Cannonball by King! One count. Matthews flies in with a senton from the apron and a low dropkick to the face of Kingston. Quick tags as Black connects with a low dropkick for two. Chops by Kingston and forearms in return to Black. Black runs into a boot and gets German suplexed across the ring. Briscoe in now with some Red Neck Kung Fu to Matthews, who also gets the tag. Spicy dropkick by Briscoe through the ropes. Matthews is outside now and so is everyone else. A brawl breaks out as Briscoe unfolds a chair on the apron and uses it to run and propel himself off the chair, over the post, and taking out Matthews on the far side of the floor! Briscoe wants a Spiccoli Driver on the apron but Matthews fights him off and knees him in the face, right into the waiting arms of Brody King, who connects with a running Death Valley Driver into the guardrail! Brutal landing and the steel is bent in half. Briscoe now in trouble in the ring, as the House of Black are making quick tags. Briscoe somehow gets free and tags Copeland. Running boot to King. Running boot to King and Matthews as Black bows off the apron. Running clothesline to King who doesn’t leave his feet. Copeland sets King up on the top rope and delivers some punches before biting him. King chops Copeland down but Kingston makes the save and chops Brody. Kingston and Briscoe try a double suplex but Black and Matthews powerbomb them off! Copeland now runs up top and superplexes King to the mat! Copeland looks for the Impaler DDT on King but Matthews is here with a Meteora. Lariat by Kingston to Black. Shotgun dropkick by Briscoe to Matthews. Lariat to Black by Kingston! Spinning back fist by Kingston to Black, a spear, and a Froggy Bow by Briscoe! Matthews breaks up the pin before the three count. All six guys are brawling in the ring as Black connects with a high knee to Briscoe. Enziguiri by Matthews to Kingston. Triple spear by Copeland, Kingston, and Briscoe! Copeland wants the spear but Black mists him out of nowhere! Black Mass! One, two, three!

Winners: House of Black

Rating: ****. HUGE WIN FOR HOUSE OF BLACK. Copeland getting pinned by Black sets up a singles match for the AEW TNT Championship sooner rather than later.

Match #3. AEW TBS Championship: Julia Hart (c) vs. Willow Nightingale

Running big boot by Willow to start. Hart sends Willow to the outside and then over the guardrail in to the timekeeper’s area. Stokely is on commentary, btw. Hart bounces Willow’s head off the mat now back inside the ring. Hart locks in a modified tarantula over the ropes and breaks before the five count. Hart bounces Willow’s face off the mat again and gets a two count. Willow counters a charge with a spinebuster and gets two. Avalanche in the corner by Willow and a big clothesline. Willow misses a dropkick off the middle rope and Hart locks in Hartless! Willow rolls to her knees, stands up, and cradles Hart for two. Superkick by Hart. Willow eats it. A second one. Willow fights back with chops but eats a pair of boots in the corner. Hart looks for the moonsault but Willow gets both boots up into the face! Lariat by Willow! Babe With the Powerbomb! One, two, three!

Winner and NEW AEW TBS Champion: Willow Nightingale

Rating: **1/4. Short and sweet here. There were rumors of Julia being injured and the way this match played out, it seemed possible. Willow FINALLY won a title and it’s a feel good moment.

Kris Statlander and Big Stoke are in the ring and celebrate with Willow. Here comes the CEO, who stands face-to-face with Willow, over her new championship.

Match #4. AEW International Championship: Roderick Strong (c) vs. Kyle O’Reilly

Kyle focuses on the arm and shoulder early. Sliding knee to the arm of Strong and a few round kicks. Straight armbar by Kyle before transitioning into an ankle lock, forcing Strong to get to the ropes. Kyle looks for a double stump but settles for a mounted pin. Two count. Kyle misses a high kick and Strong counters with a leg lariat. Arm ringer over the top rope by Kyle, following by a twisting arm breaker back inside the ring. Kyle charges but Strong catches him right into a backbreaker. Two count. Vicious chops in the corner by Strong, before setting Kyle up on the top rope. Backbreaker over the top turnbuckle by Strong! Mounted punches now by Strong as Kyle looks for a triangle choke but Strong punches his way out of it. Shotgun like chop to Kyle now, who fights back with hard elbows, only to get dropped with a knee to the stomach. Kyle tries a rising knee but Strong catches him with a uranage into a backbreaker. Cobra Clutch into a backbreaker now by Strong! Inverted fireamn’s carry into a gut buster by Strong, but he only gets two. Strong looks for End of Heartache but Kyle knees him in the face. Front guillotine by Kyle and a Thai clinch with some knees to the stomach and body. Arm ringer into a back suplex, all the while catching a straight ankle lock in mid-air. Strong struggles to the ropes but gets there. Leg kicks by Kyle now as he looks for another arm ringer, but Strong counters with an Olympic Slam. Running elbow strikes by Strong as Kyle is against the ropes. Kyle catches a charging Strong and kicks him in the back before hanging him up in the ropes. Guillotine knee to a prone Strong over the top rope. King Kong Knee by Kyle off the top, to the knee of Strong. Kyle dives on a heel hook but Strong boots him in the face on his way to the ropes. Both guys clutch the wrist and go elbow-for-elbow, until Strong catches a knee and connects with a pumphandle backbreaker! Two count. Superplex by Strong but Kyle rolls through for a cradle. Two count. Stong reverses the cradle for a two count. Rebound lariat by Kyle meets Strong’s clothesline and both men are down. Now both guys gets to their feet and exchange hard chops. Knee to the face by Kyle and a German suplex! Axe and SM-no! Strong counters with a jumping knee after the axe kick! Both guys are down and just make it up at the nine count. Strong wants a Tiger Driver but Kyle counters with a guillotine choke! Strong catapults Kyle throat-first on the top rope. Wardlow is here but the referee sees him and throws him out. Cradle by Kyle for two. Crucifix for two. Rebound lariat by Kyle! Brainbuster by Kyle right into the straight armbar but Strong clasps his hands. Kyle tries to break the grip and does, but Strong gets to the ropes by his toes. Kyle now stomps Strong in the ropes and looks for a Regal Plex but his back is too hurt. Jumping knee by Strong and End of Heartache finishes this one.

Winner and STILL AEW International Champion: Roderick Strong

Rating: ****1/4. Yeah uh, I am absolutely biased here as per these are two of my favorite wrestlers of all time, so this was everything I wanted and more. This felt like a fight between two guy who had some bad blood, and the work on the back played into the finish. Kyle looked amazing coming back from his injury, and Strong has proven to be a heck of an International Champion.

The rest of the Undisputed Kingdom are here, including Adam Cole in the wheelchair. Wait, Cole stands up and walks to the ring! Bennett and Taven put Strong on their shoulders as Cole stares down Wardlow from behind.