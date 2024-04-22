It has been an exciting week for an AEW couple.

As noted, Ruby Soho and Angelo Parker announced to the world that they are expecting their first child together at a segment taped in the ring in front of the live crowd at AEW Dynamite this past Wednesday night, which aired as a taped segment on Saturday night’s live episode of AEW Rampage on TNT.

On Sunday, Soho surfaced on social media and shared a personal photo of herself and “Cool Hand Ang” holding their first sonogram photos of their little bundle of joy.

“When art imitates life,” Soho wrote as the caption to the photos.

When art imitates life ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XvkuDqtKTT — Ruby Soho (@realrubysoho) April 21, 2024