WWE ran a “Sunday Stunner” non-televised live event in the U.S. as the WWE European Tour continues this weekend.

On Sunday, April 21, 2024, the company ran the Allen Co War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana for a WWE Sunday Stunner show.

Featured below are complete results from the show.

WWE SUNDAY STUNNER RESULTS (4/21/2024) * LWO (Rey Mysterio, Carlito, & Dragon Lee) def. Legado Del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Berto, & Angel)



* Bobby Lashley def. Karrion Kross



* WWE Tag Team Championships: Austin Theory & Grayson Waller (c) def. New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate)



* Jade Cargill, Naomi & Bianca Belair def. Damage CTRL (Asuka, Kairi Sane, & Dakota Kai)



* The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) def. AOP (Akam & Rezar)



* WWE Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) def. IYO SKY



* No DQ: LA Knight def. Solo Sikoa