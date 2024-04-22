– The Bang-Bang Gang trio of Jay White and The Gunns defeated The Acclaimed and “Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn on the “Zero Hour” pre-show to become the new unified AEW Trios & ROH World Six-Man Champions. They delivered a post-match digital exclusive promo after the big win.

– Willow Nightingale defeated Julia Hart of The House of Black to capture the TBS Women’s Championship. After the big win, she shared an in-ring face-to-face stare down with “The CEO” Mercedes Mone. Their match for the title was announced for AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Backstage, she filmed a digital exclusive with Kris Statlander, Stokely Hathaway and her family, who were at ringside for the match.

#AEWDoN Sunday, May 26@MGMGrand Garden Arena | Las Vegas

LIVE on PPV!

TBS Championship

TBS Championship
Willow Nightingale (c) vs. Mercedes Moné is set to defend the TBS Title against The CEO at AEW Double Or Nothing LIVE from Las Vegas

– Following a successful AEW International Championship defense over Kyle O’Reilly in one of many excellent matches on the pay-per-view card, the rest of The Undisputed Kingdom joined Roderick Strong in the ring for a post-match celebration. This included Adam Cole, who came out in a wheelchair only to stand up out of it and walk to the ring just fine … bay-bay.

– In another title change that took place during a show filled with many title changes, “Lionheart” Chris Jericho defeated Hook to capture the FTW Championship in their wild FTR Rules bout. After the match, Jericho was apologetic to Hook and his father, Taz, who left the commentary position for the rest of the show following the bout.

– Will Ospreay defeated Bryan Danielson in their highly-anticipated dream match in what will no doubt be a candidate for Match of the Year in all of the 2024 year-end awards by anyone involved with pro wrestling. The following caption from a post from AEW’s X page says it all. “We have run out of words to describe this match.” After the match, Danielson remained laid out and was being checked on by doctors, officials, and even Ospreay. The commentators used their serious voices long after the match when referring to Danielson’s condition. We will keep you posted on his condition as information continues to filter in.

– The Young Bucks defeated FTR to become the first-ever three-time AEW World Tag-Team Champions. The EVPs duo of Nicholas and Matthew Jackson received help in the form of a distraction from a returning Jack Perry, who came through the crowd in an appearance that was treated like an illegal invasion by the commentators.

– Swerve Strickland had an epic ring entrance for his AEW World Championship main event, which saw him finally capture the world title against Samoa Joe in the final match of the evening. He came out and did the Jimmy Rave ring entrance routine. This was a tip of the cap to the late Jimmy Rave. It felt very Black Panther-esque.