More recently released AEW and ROH talents have commented on their departures from the company.

On Friday, The Boys (Brandon Tate & Brent Tate), took to social media to comment on their releases from AEW and ROH back on April 1, 2024.

The duo, who were recently involved in the on-air story line involving Dalton Castle and Johnny TV, reacted to claims by Tony Khan from the ROH Supercard of Honor 2024 media call where he claimed they no-showed multiple events.

According to The Boys, they were booked for certain shows, but miscommunication, or no communication led to issues with their travel arrangements. They also claimed that they were told their release had nothing to do with their travel issues, and that they were specifically told it was due to “budget cuts.”

Brandon and Brent Tate also shared screen shots of their communication with AEW and ROH management regarding the aforementioned travel issues.

Featured below is the complete statement they released regarding their AEW/ROH departures, and below that are the posts from their X accounts that feature the aforementioned screen shots of text messages with AEW and ROH management.