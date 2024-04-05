“The Final Boss” has put in his time in the gym to be ready for the main event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

On Friday, WWE legend The Rock surfaced on social media to share footage and comment on his WrestleMania XL workout for his highly-anticipated WWE in-ring return this weekend.

As noted, The Rock joins forces with Roman Reigns to take on Cody Rhodes and Seth “Freakin'” Rollins in the night one main event of WrestleMania XL on Saturday, April 6, 2024, from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.

“My 12 week training camp for WrestleMania has been intense and unlike anything I’ve ever done,” Rock wrote via X today. “Pushing myself physically, mentally and psychologically to places I’ve never gone. The men I’m wrestling this weekend at WrestleMania are the best in the world. My respect for them is boundless. My love for pro wrestling is forever.”

Rock continued, “Honored to share the ring, go to war in our squared circle and entrain the fans. Here’s a raw and uncut look at one of my final training sessions this week. Audaces Fortuna Iuvat, Final Boss.”

Check out the complete video via the YouTube player embedded below, and make sure to join us here on 4/6 and 4/7 for live WWE WrestleMania XL results coverage from Philadelphia, PA.