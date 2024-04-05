The WWE Draft tradition will continue under the leadership of Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

On the latest episode of the “IMPAULSIVE with Logan Paul” podcast, which was released on Friday afternoon, the WWE Chief Content Officer appeared alongside the WWE United States Champion for an in-depth, in-studio interview to promote WrestleMania XL on Saturday, April 6, 2024, and Sunday, April 7, 2024, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.

During the discussion, “The Game” confirmed plans for the 2024 WWE Draft, which he noted would be taking place soon after WrestleMania XL Season wraps up.

“Do you think I could move from SmackDown to Raw when Raw goes to Netflix,” Paul jokingly asked his boss, Levesque, during their one-on-one sit-down interview today.

This is what prompted Levesque to bring up the 2024 WWE Draft.

“I’m sure we’ll see people float all over places,” Levesque said in response to the on-the-spot question from the U.S. champ. “There’s a thing called, in a month or so, there is a thing called the Draft.”

Levesque added, “That’s when you can switch around and make moves.”

Although no date was mentioned, for comparison sake, the 2023 WWE Draft took place soon after WrestleMania Season wrapped up, as it went down on the April 28, 2023 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown and the May 1, 2023 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

Check out the complete episode of the “IMPAULSIVE with Logan Paul” podcast featuring the new interview with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.