“The Dead Man” is going to be in the house tonight at the Wells Fargo Center tonight.

Ahead of tonight’s 2024 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania this evening, PWInsiderElite.com has surfaced with some backstage news and notes for the show.

According to the report, The Undertaker is not only in the Philadelphia-area for the WrestleMania XL two-night premium live event on Saturday, April 6, 2024, and Sunday, April 7, 2024, from Lincoln Financial Field, but he will also be appearing at tonight’s 2024 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

Undertaker is expected to make an appearance of some kind during the ceremony, which will stream live via Peacock immediately following the WrestleMania XL “go-home” episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX.

There has even been some speculation that “The Phenom” could end up being the person to induct late boxing legend and former WrestleMania I special guest ring enforcer Muhammad Ali into the Celebrity Wing of the WWE Hall of Fame, despite initial reports that Ali’s widow, Lonnie Ali, will be handling those duties.

Speaking of tonight’s WrestleMania XL “go-home” episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, the set-up for the show is said to be “minimal,” and fairly similar to how the company set up the WWE Backlash show in Puerto Rico, as well as the most recent WWE Survivor Series 2024 event in Chicago, Illinois. This is believed to be the new norm from WWE, primarily to open up more seats for the most amount of fans being able to attend.

Make sure to check back here tonight for complete 2024 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony results, as well as results of the WrestleMania XL “go-home” episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.