During their recent interview with Erik Columbia of Local SYR The Butcher and The Blade spoke about the concept of their team name, and how it originated from the hit 1990s comedy-drama “White Men Can’t Jump” starring Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes. Check out highlights from the interview below.

Butcher says the concept from their team name came from the film White Men Can’t Jump:

“The concept for the name was taken from “White Men Can’t Jump.” They go against ‘The Duck’ and ‘The King’ or whatever their name is. And that is literally how I came up with ‘The’ (before the name). That whole movie culminates with those two (Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson) going against these ‘end bosses.’ The whole concept for the tag team that we’re the ‘end bosses.”

Blade adds that they see themselves as villains in 90s movies:

“We always (refer to ourselves) as heavies in like 90s movies. (The Butcher) always uses the example of the dude in ‘Roadhouse.’ Who had a knife in his boots, a shell necklace, and rips dude’s throats out. They never explain any of it. (Laughs).”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)