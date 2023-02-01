The Country Gentlemen (A.J. Cazana & Anthony Andrews) are your new NWA United States Tag Team Champions.

The duo defeated The Fixers (Jay Bradley & Wrecking Ball Legursky) on today’s episode of NWA Powerrr, which was the promotion’s first live episode in quite some time. The Fixer captured the titles back at NWA 74 in August, ending their streak at five months.

NEW U.S. TAG CHAMPS! So fitting that it was done with a roll-up. Classic tag team wrestling. Congrats to @AjCazana & @AdorableAA pic.twitter.com/8p5A2TIl2M — Wil Martin ⚡️ (@heyitswil) February 1, 2023

You can watch the full episode of Powerrr below.

https://www.youtube.com/live/z1ST4tAHb7A?feature=share