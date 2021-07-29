Tonight’s AEW Fight for the Fallen opened up with the highly-anticipated five-on-five elimination matchup between the Elite and The Dark Order, which pitted Adam “Hangman” Page, Stu Grayson, Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver against the Good Brothers, the Young Bucks, and AEW world champion Kenny Omega.

After a wild back and forth and a number of eliminations, the Elite managed to get the numbers advantage on Page, who despite putting up a valiant effort was the final man eliminated for his team. This means that neither Page, nor the Dark Order, will receive title shots despite their current standing in the rankings.

This does not look good for #Hangman. He's at a 3 on 1 disadvantage against @youngbucks and @kennyomegamanx Tune in to @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite #FightForTheFallen LIVE! pic.twitter.com/I4uT2ycEMK — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 29, 2021

Full results for Fight for the Fallen can be found here.