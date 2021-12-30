Former WWE Superstar Adam Scherr (fka Braun Strowman) has revealed an interesting change to his look.

As seen below, Scherr posted a photo from a recent signing appearance, revealing that he is now sporting a blonde beard.

The former Mojo Rawley commented on the photo and wrote, “We’re not gonna mention the beard?!?!?”

Malakai Black also responded in the comments section and wrote, “Phenomenal!!!”

Scherr was released from WWE back on June 2, and recently joined EC3’s Free Your Narrative brand. Scherr is now taking indie bookings, and teaming with EC3 at some shows. Scherr made a special appearance with EC3 at ROH’s Final Battle pay-per-view, but that was the only post-WWE appearance he’s had with a top promotion.

Stay tuned for more on Scherr. You can see the new look below:

