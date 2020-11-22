The Gobbledy Gooker is your new WWE 24/7 Champion.

Tonight’s WWE Survivor Series Kickoff pre-show saw The Gobbledy Gooker pin R-Truth to capture the title. Truth had just brought Gooker to the Kickoff set for a comedy segment.

This is The Gobbledy Gooker’s first run with the 24/7 Title. Truth began his 44th reign with the title back on the November 9 RAW after pinning Lince Dorado.

Below are a few shots from tonight’s title change on the Survivor Series Kickoff from the ThunderDome inside the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.