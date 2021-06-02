During the latest episode of their Talk’N’Shop podcast IMPACT superstars Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, better known as the Good Brothers, revealed that head executive Scott D’Amore was not a big fan of their Southern Preacher gimmick that they tested a few weeks ago on Impact on AXS. The former tag team champions story can be heard in the highlights below.

How the gimmick started:

KARL ANDERSON: “We came out on IMPACT and we’re doing a full blown preacher gimmick. We’re praising the lord.”

LUKE GALLOWS: “We feel the power of the lord flowing through our bodies!”

On Scott D’Amore’s reaction:

KARL ANDERSON: “We’re walking and talking, doing a promo, and Gallows is gone full-blown preacher from the southern baptist world. Now, he has an accent. We get to the back and Scott D’Amore goes, ‘When the f*** did you guys [become] preachers?’”

LUKE GALLOWS: “He goes, ‘I thought I signed the bad ass New Japan Bullet Club, not Sex Furgerson and Chadd 2 Badd.’ I said, ‘Sex Ferguson and Chadd 2 Badd don’t practice this kind of religion. You need to clean your show up. I think this is great.’ He didn’t think it was funny. He said, ‘You’ve got to tell me when you’re going to try s*** like that.’”

KARL ANDERSON: “He said, ‘I’m glad you guys took a chance, but when I look down at the screen and see the Machine Gun and Big LG talking in a country accent and praising God, you just gotta let me know.’ ‘Sorry, boss.’”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)