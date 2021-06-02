Braun Strowman took to Twitter this afternoon and reacted to his WWE release.

As noted, WWE announced today that Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Ruby Riott, Buddy Murphy and Santana Garrett have all been released, reportedly as a part of more budget cuts.

Strowman tweeted a brief statement this afternoon and gave thanks for his time with WWE.

“What a chapter in life. Thank you!!!!!,” he wrote.

Strowman had been with WWE since 2013. His last match came in May at the WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view in the Triple Threat with Drew McIntyre and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, but he has not been seen since then. He leaves the company a one-time Universal Champion, a one-time Intercontinental Champion, a two-time RAW Tag Team Champion, the 2019 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner, the Greatest Royal Rumble winner, and the 2018 Men’s Money In the Bank winner.

Stay tuned for more. Below is Strowman’s full tweet:

What a chapter in life. Thank you!!!!! — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) June 2, 2021

