AEW’s Colten and Austin Gunn, sons of WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn, have reflected on their dad’s tenure during the Attitude Era and what it was like growing up while their father was a part of one of the most successful periods in WWE history.

“Sometimes during the summer when we had school off, we were allowed to go with him. He would take us on the road,” Colten Gunn said on the “AEW Unrestricted” podcast. “Me and Austin would just be in the ring goofing off all the time and I remember Vince used to walk by and be like, ‘Get the hell off the ring!’ He was mad. Yeah, but we got to interact with everyone backstage, and we knew them all personally.”

Gunn was a member of the New Age Outlaws and DX during the Attitude Era. He later won the 1999 King of the Ring competition as well as the WWE Hardcore Championship, WWE Tag Team Championship, WWE World Tag Team Championship, and WWE Intercontinental Championship. Colten opted to display one of his father’s awards at school because he was so proud of his father’s accomplishments.

“I remember one time in second grade, I took his tag team championship belt in for show and tell. I was pretty cool,” Colten said. “But going back to that way, we weren’t really allowed to watch wrestling that much. It was the Attitude Era, and we were young, and my mum was a little sheltered for me and Austin, trying to keep us sheltered. “Another funny thing is we used to have to do the ‘suck it’ but we were never allowed to say it.”

Quotes via Wrestling Inc