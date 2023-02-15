The Gunns (Austin & Colten) are still riding the high of their AEW tag team title victory one week ago, but they are confused as to why they haven’t heard anything from their father, WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn.

Daddy Ass has been aligned with The Acclaimed (former tag champions) for some time, and even chose the duo over his sons when the two began feuding months ago. During an interview with Busted Open Radio The Gunns say their father chose the wrong side, as they are now the best tag team in the division. Highlights from the interview are below.

Whether they have heard from Billy Gunn since they won the titles:

AUSTIN: We don’t have to be. You know what we are, though? AEW tag team champions. COLTEN: I feel like, if your kids won the tag team championship, you should be happy for them. That’s a Kid of the Year award. We did great things. AUSTIN: Your son has accomplished so many great things. Aren’t you happy for him? Why isn’t Dad happy for us? I haven’t gotten one text, I haven’t gotten one phone call from Dad. Colten either.

He had multiple times. Me and Colten, during the therapy session, addressed a lot of sensitive stuff, a lot of personal stuff. We aired our dirty laundry for the whole world to see. Sure enough, the fans were like, ‘Oh, Billy Gunn’s the good guy here. I don’t know what you’re talking about.’ Then when we had a confrontation the following week on Dynamite, I said some stuff that I would only tell him personally, trying to get him to once realize that he turned his back on his own sons. Sure enough, he had one opportunity, when he involved himself in the match last Wednesday on Dynamite, he had one opportunity, while he was helping Bowens up, he had one opportunity to make the right decision once more, and he chose wrong. Once again he chose wrong.

(H/T and transcribed by WrestleZone)