Thomas Latimer is your new NWA Television Champion.

Latimer defeated Jordan Clearwater on today’s NWA Powerrr to capture the title, his first under the NWA banner. The challenger won the match after trapping the former champ in a crossface submission.

After the win Latimer celebrated with his wife, NWA Women’s Champion, Kamille. She took to Twitter to congratulate him on his major triumph.

Huge congrats to my husband for getting a Belt to go alongside being the Champion I’ve always known him to be. Now to keep climbing ⬆️ 📷: @hee_bawn pic.twitter.com/MyfIyRvSCT — Kamille (@Kamille_brick) February 15, 2023

If he can make seven successful title defense he will earn a shot at the NWA World Championship currently held by Tyrus.