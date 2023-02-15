WWE star and former two-time women’s champion Natalya Neidhart recently appeared Dr. Beau Hightower’s Youtube Channel for an adjustment and a conversation about her career in wrestling, which included her thoughts on new talents like Tegan Nox, Sarah Logan, and Emma being added back onto the women’s roster. Highlights from Natalya’s appearance can be found below.

How excited she is for the additions to the women’s roster:

I am excited about… I’m really happy for Tegan Nox, I’m happy for Emma, I’m happy for Sarah Logan, it’s great to have Charlotte (Flair) back. There’s a lot of cool women that are back on the main roster that a lot of them had been fired before and they’re being brought back so it’s cool to see them get some opportunities. But, there’s just a lot of people that need — and SmackDown, the show that I’m on, there’s only so much TV time. So, I’m the type of person I just wanna see everybody involved which it’s hard to do that. It’s hard to please everyone.

Getting thrown right back into the mix after being gone for 11 weeks:

I had 11 weeks off (from WWE) to fix my nose and then I was like, wow, this is so great but I had so much stuff going on. Then when I got back to work, it was like, they just dunk you into an ice tank when you go back, and all of a sudden I’m like, oh my God, I’m working seven days a week and not sleeping, and then having to try and take care of all these things in my life.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)