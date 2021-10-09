The Lucha Bros are still your AEW tag team champions.

Pentagon and Fenix successfully defended the titles against the Acclaimed on this evening’s edition of Rampage on TNT. The duo picked up the victory after nailing Anthony Bowens with their signature package piledriver combination.

Stereo thrust kicks by the #AEW World Tag Team Champions – Watch #AEWRampage NOW on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/Sh6FXKi0dG — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 9, 2021

The #LuchaBros retain the #AEW Tag Team Titles and have yet to lose a match in 2021. Is there any team that can beat them? Watch #AEWRampage NOW on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/1gDp81JW36 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 9, 2021

Full results to tonight’s Rampage can be found here.