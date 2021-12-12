Shane Taylor Promotions (Moses, Kaun & O’Shay Edwards) defended the Six-Man Tag Team Titles against The Righteous (Vincent, Bateman & Dutch) at Saturday’s Final Battle pay-per-view event from Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore.

The Righteous went over in the contest to win the titles. Shane Taylor Promotions started their reign when they previously defeated MexiSquad (Bandido, Flamita, and Rey Horus) to win the titles.

#ANDNEW THE RIGHTEOUS! ROH’S WORLD SIX MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS 🏆 pic.twitter.com/4vChh2f8lB — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 12, 2021