The Great One drops some great bars.

Former WWE champion Dwayne “The Rock Johnson” appeared as a featured artist on legendary rapper Tech N9ne’s latest track, “Face Off.” Rocky promoted the song on Twitter by writing, “Pumped (& humbled) to drop MY 1ST RAP SONG with my brothers, the GOAT @TechN9ne @therealkingiso & #joeycool. Honored to add some Rock gasoline to their FIRE. Im excited for you to hear this song, I think you’re gonna dig it.”

DROPS TOMORROW!!! pic.twitter.com/4r4pkb7V4j — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 8, 2021

You can listen to the full track in the video below.