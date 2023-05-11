WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson sees nothing but “smooth sailing” between Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel and WWE Chairman Vince McMahon when the UFC – WWE merger is finalized.

Rock, who said he “just connected” with McMahon the other day, appeared on CNBC’s Squawk on The Street today and was asked his thoughts on Endeavor acquiring WWE, and if he thinks McMahon and Emanuel will work well together.

“I see smooth sailing with those guys,” Rock said. “They’ve known each other for a very, very long time. We all have, as a matter of fact. And I see smooth sailing with this. This has been a long time coming.”

Rock continued and said he’s excited about the merger.

“When you think about where Vince started… I often talk about my seven bucks moment, how I had seven bucks in my pocket when I was cut from the Canadian Football League,” Rock continued. “Vince had his seven bucks moment too as well when he leveraged every dollar he had for the very first WrestleMania. Years later, he creates this merger with Ari that’s in the billions of dollars.

“When I say smooth sailing, I mean these guys are adamant on creating an incredible conglomerate that’s going to entertain the masses. And I think between WWE, UFC, bull riding, and probably some of the other things that are coming down the pike, I’m excited about this merger.”

For those who missed it, you can click here for Emanuel’s comments from his Wednesday appearance on the same show, where he discussed working with McMahon and UFC President Dana White, and more.

