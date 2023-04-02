WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took to Twitter overnight for a lengthy WrestleMania 39 message to the WWE Universe.

Rock, who was once rumored to face Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in tonight’s main event, sent a message to the WWE fans, wrestlers, behind-the-scenes workers and other staff as they make WrestleMania 39 Weekend happen. Rock also issued his first public comments on the in-ring debut of his daughter, Ava, who wrestled at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver on Saturday.

“Alright, big weekend going down right now, it is WrestleMania Weekend in Los Angeles at the iconic SoFi Stadium,” Rock said. “This message goes out to the WWE Universe, the fans, the ones who are our anchor and the reason why we are all able, and very lucky, and privileged, and honored to be able to do what we do to perform for you in that famed squared circle. WWE Universe, have a blast at WrestleMania, tonight which is Saturday, the show has already started, tomorrow’s Sunday, and I know this morning, by the way, was a big, big morning for NXT, all the performers for NXT, including my daughter Simone… Ava Raine, baby! She made her big debut, so proud of you baby girl. Keep up the good work, so congratulations to NXT.”

Rock continued and gave praise to the off-camera workers who make this weekend happen. He also commented on The Bloodline, and tonight’s main event between Reigns and Cody Rhodes.

“And now, WWE Universe, have fun, enjoy WrestleMania. Everyone is performing for you and again, you’re the reason why we get to do what we do,” Rock said. “Onto the WWE performers, the pro wrestlers, the women and the men, who are my fellow brothers and sisters of the squared circle of this business we love, it’s so deeply rooted in our DNA, and our constitution. As I always tell you when we speak – go out there, create your WrestleMania moment, make history and two things that I always underscore – move the crowd and have some fucking fun when you go out there. Excuse my language, but have some fun, move the crowd, have fun, connect with that crowd because even though what we do is really intense, if you have fun, energetically, the crowd knows inherently that you are having fun, and you just pull them in, and you’re creating that incredible iconic WrestleMania moment. So you guys go out there and kick ass.

“Speaking of kicking ass, I gotta tell you… I’m excited, for not only all the matches, but especially the main event with my cousin Roman Reigns, the Universal Champion, and to my family, my Ohana, the entire Bloodline, Jey, Jimmy, Solo, we’re so proud of you guys, kick ass, electrify SoFi Stadium, do what you do, it is in our blood, and who knows… maybe, just maybe, down the road I’ll see you in person. Maybe. I’ll just leave it at that. And of course his opponent, a man who I have a tremendous amount of love and respect for – Cody Rhodes. He’s my boy, in a way we grew up together, our families were together when we were kids, ‘The American Dream’ Dusty Rhodes and ‘The Soul Man” Rocky Johnson, when they were partners, would hang at each other’s houses all the time when we were little kids, but Cody your journey is incredibly inspiring, not only to the WWE Universe, not only to your fellow brothers and sisters of the locker room, but to me as well, very proud of you, brother. You guys go out there, tear the house down, fucking crush it. Sorry for my language, I’m getting excited but I cannot wait to watch.”

Rock continued, “Also, WWE, I’ll say behind the scenes, behind the curtain, the hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of WWE employees who are not in front of the camera or forward facing, I know how hard you guys have relentlessly worked for this weekend, so thank you in advance for your work and congratulations in advance for what seems to be, already, an incredible weekend. So, WWE in Stamford, WWE boots on the ground production-wise in LA, down in Florida, all around the world. Again, Team WWE behind the scenes, congratulations and thank you so much for all your incredible work and I’ll just end with this, with the most appropriate way The People’s Champ knows how. If you smell….. you know I gotta save it, I gotta save it. I’ll save it for down the road. Let’s enjoy WrestleMania Weekend baby, SoFi Stadium, The People’s Champ. I’m out, love you guys.”

Rock captioned the video with, “Sending electric energy, love, gratitude and support to our WWE Universe, Team WWE and my fellow women and men @WWE & @WWENXT Superstars whom I will always have your backs. Make history this weekend, move the crowd and have fun. ~ People’s Champ [flexed biceps emoji] #Wrestlemania”

Below is Rock’s full tweet with video:

Sending electric energy, love, gratitude and support to our WWE Universe, Team WWE and my fellow women and men @WWE & @WWENXT Superstars whom I will always have your backs. Make history this weekend, move the crowd and have fun.

~ People’s Champ 💪🏾#Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/J88VExgwy7 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 2, 2023

